U.S. will transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine - The Washington Post

According to the American newspaper The Washington Post, the United States will transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. The missile defenses are to be part of a new $40 billion aid package recently approved by the U.S. Senate.

The new aid package approved on Thursday, May 19, provides $20 billion in military aid to Ukraine. These funds will fund the transfer of weapons systems, such as Patriot and long-range artillery, to the Ukrainian army.

The package, according to the Washington Post, also includes more than $8 billion in general economic support for Ukraine, nearly $5 billion in global food aid and more than $1 billion in support for refugees.

