Since beginning of day in Donbas, 11 enemy attacks were repelled, 30 units of occupant equipment and 2 drones were destroyed, - JFO press center

As of 9 p.m., May 20, Ukrainian defenders and defenders from the Joint Force grouping had repelled 11 enemy attacks.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

The enemy uses combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems along the entire defense line, and carries out missile and bomb strikes against civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

The occupiers shelled more than 30 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 83 civilian facilities of which: 72 residential buildings, two schools, a dormitory, the dumping of the Sviatohirsk Lavra Holy Dormition, two stores, a sunflower seed hangar, and a number of household and storage facilities. At least 4 civilians were killed and 5 others were wounded as a result of the shelling. Search operations are still underway and rescuers are still sorting through the rubble.

Read more: Invaders are trying to increase pressure in Donbass, there's hell, - Zelensky

Over the past 24 hours the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping destroyed: 8 tanks; 3 artillery systems; 10 units of armored combat vehicles; 3 special armored vehicles; 6 units of automotive equipment.

The anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down the "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicle and the ZALA operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicle system.