ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5964 visitors online
News War
9 897 3

AFU destroyed enemy ammunition depot and about 80 Russian occupants in East

рф

In the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East", the Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 80 invaders and a warehouse with ammunition.

This was stated in Facebook by press service of OC "East", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"During the day, May 20, Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East". In addition, artillery fire destroyed an enemy ammunition depot. The enemy's losses are:

personnel - up to 80

tanks - 1

IFVs - 2

MTLB - 1

Read more: Since beginning of day in Donbas, 11 enemy attacks were repelled, 30 units of occupant equipment and 2 drones were destroyed, - JFO press center

artillery systems - 1

mortars - 1

ATT - 4

UAVs - 1," the statement reads.

Author: 

Russian Army (8834) liquidation (2307) elimination (4909)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 