AFU destroyed enemy ammunition depot and about 80 Russian occupants in East

In the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East", the Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 80 invaders and a warehouse with ammunition.

This was stated in Facebook by press service of OC "East", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"During the day, May 20, Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East". In addition, artillery fire destroyed an enemy ammunition depot. The enemy's losses are:

personnel - up to 80

tanks - 1

IFVs - 2

MTLB - 1

artillery systems - 1

mortars - 1

ATT - 4

UAVs - 1," the statement reads.