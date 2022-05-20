AFU destroyed enemy ammunition depot and about 80 Russian occupants in East
In the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East", the Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 80 invaders and a warehouse with ammunition.
This was stated in Facebook by press service of OC "East", reports Censor.NЕТ.
"During the day, May 20, Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East". In addition, artillery fire destroyed an enemy ammunition depot. The enemy's losses are:
personnel - up to 80
tanks - 1
IFVs - 2
MTLB - 1
artillery systems - 1
mortars - 1
ATT - 4
UAVs - 1," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password