Three civilians killed as result of shelling by occupants in Donetsk region, five wounded - RMA

On May 20, Russian troops killed three civilians.

This was stated by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 20, the Russians killed three more civilians in Donetsk region, all three in the Lyman community: in Lyman, Novoselivka and Sosnovo. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we know for sure about 400 Russian civilians killed in Donetsk region.

Another 5 people were injured today.

In addition, 3 people injured in Luhansk region received medical care in Bakhmut. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "the statement said.

