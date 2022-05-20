ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5921 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
20 684 33

U.S. is loading M113 armored personnel carriers to provide Ukraine, - AFU General Staff. PHOTOS

The United States is preparing to send M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page in Facebook of AFU General Staff.

U.S. is loading M113 armored personnel carriers to provide Ukraine, - AFU General Staff 01

"The U.S. Department of Defense is officially announcing that "At Fort Stewart, Georgia, U.S. Army personnel from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Division are loading M113 armored personnel carriers on their way to Europe to provide military assistance to Ukraine," the statement reads.

U.S. is loading M113 armored personnel carriers to provide Ukraine, - AFU General Staff 02

Read more: U.S. will transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine - The Washington Post

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (3962) weapons (2842) USA (5238)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 