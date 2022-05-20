U.S. is loading M113 armored personnel carriers to provide Ukraine, - AFU General Staff. PHOTOS

The United States is preparing to send M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page in Facebook of AFU General Staff.

"The U.S. Department of Defense is officially announcing that "At Fort Stewart, Georgia, U.S. Army personnel from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Division are loading M113 armored personnel carriers on their way to Europe to provide military assistance to Ukraine," the statement reads.

