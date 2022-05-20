20 684 33
U.S. is loading M113 armored personnel carriers to provide Ukraine, - AFU General Staff. PHOTOS
The United States is preparing to send M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page in Facebook of AFU General Staff.
"The U.S. Department of Defense is officially announcing that "At Fort Stewart, Georgia, U.S. Army personnel from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Division are loading M113 armored personnel carriers on their way to Europe to provide military assistance to Ukraine," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password