Issues of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity cannot be subject of any compromise to end this war - OP
There will be no compromises on the issue of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
This was stated by the deputy head of the Office of President Andrii Sybiga on the air of the TV marathon "UAtogeteher", reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.
"There will be no "Minsk-2" or "Minsk-3. There can be no compromises with territorial integrity and sovereignty in principle. These are fundamental things," he said.
Sybiga also expressed his belief that the world continues to be with Ukraine to achieve Victory, and this support will grow. He came to these conclusions based on recent decisions, in particular by the U.S. and the EU, to allocate additional funds to support Ukraine.
