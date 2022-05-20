"Ramstein" format countries will hold new meeting on Ukrainian defense on May 23, - Pentagon

A group of more than 40 countries will meet again on Monday, May 23, to discuss further defense support for Ukraine.

This was announced at a briefing on Friday by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukranian truth.

He said that the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, informed Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov about the new meeting of the states during a telephone conversation.

"The second meeting of the contact group on the defense of Ukraine will take place on Monday. It will be held online. The Secretary will join from the Pentagon," the speaker said.

More than 40 countries will participate in the group's meeting, and a full list of participants will be ready in time, Kirby added.

"They will come together, as they did in Ramstein last month, to provide security assistance to Ukraine and discuss what it will look like in the future," the Defense Department spokesman said.

Recall that the U.S. established a control center in Stuttgart, Germany, which operates a network of more than 40 partner and allied countries that met in Germany at the Ramstein Air Base and are assisting Ukraine.