On May 20, 5 air targets of Russian occupants were hit, - AFU Air Forces

During the current day, air defense forces hit five enemy air targets: three UAVs, one cruise missile and one unidentified target (supposedly a helicopter).

This was stated by AFU Air Forces Command, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 20, the Rashists continued to launch missile strikes in an attempt to hit transport junctions and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighter jets patrolled the airspace in territory controlled by the Armed Forces, and Air Force strike aircraft once again struck concentrations of equipment, manpower, and other enemy targets. At least 20 armored fighting vehicles were destroyed as a result of the airstrikes," the report said.

The air defense of the Ground Forces struck two unmanned aerial vehicles, the "Orlan-10" and the "Zala".

Another operational-tactical Orlan-10 UAV and one cruise missile were destroyed by units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the AFU Air Force.

One target of an unspecified type (presumably an enemy helicopter, information is being verified) was also hit.