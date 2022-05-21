EU Ambassador Maasikas about confiscation of Russian assets: it's not that simple - sanctions are similar in EU, but 27 countries have different legal mechanisms

The European Union is discussing the global implications and mechanisms for seizing frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and using them to rebuild Ukraine after the war.

This was stated by the Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas in his speech at the spring business forum in Lviv "Ukrainian Dream - ways of rebuild the state after the war", reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"There is a broader political question about the Central Bank assets - what will be the global consequences of their confiscation, to which no one has an answer yet. It is being discussed now because it is very easy to say that they (the Russians. - Ed.) are representatives of evil, respectively, we should impose sanctions on them, but it is not that simple; second, within the EU sanctions are the same, but there are 27 different legal regimes, respectively, we can freeze assets, but the mechanisms for their confiscation may be different in different countries. ", Maasikas said.

In this context, he noted that Italy has already stated that it can confiscate these frozen assets, while some legal systems do not yet provide such a possibility.

"If we talk about black and white, about what is right and what is wrong, then, of course, it would be right for all these frozen funds to be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. And if we talk about the mechanisms, there are various nuances," the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine stated.

As reported, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel said in an interview with the Financial Times on May 9 that European countries should consider seizing the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and using them to rebuild Ukraine after the war.