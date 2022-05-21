Occupiers plan to resume offensive operations in direction of Yampil - Siversk with forcing of river Seversky Donets, - General Staff

Russian invaders plan to resume offensive operations in the direction of Yampil - Siversk with the forcing of the Seversky Donets River.

this is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on May 21 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the eighty-seventh day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The shelling continues along the entire line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops in the Donetsk operational area and in the Slovyansk direction.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, in general, the situation has not changed significantly. There is an increase in the system of electronic intelligence and electronic warfare in the border areas with Ukraine.

The threat of missiles and airstrikes on the objects of our State from the territory of Belarus remains.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy fired on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the Ukrainian border settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the main efforts of the enemy are focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers. The enemy launched airstrikes on the village of Zirkuni.

In the near future, the grouping of troops in the Kharkiv direction is expected to be strengthened by units from the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District.

In the Slovyansk direction, the aggressor is trying to resume the offensive. In particular, to ensure the forcing of the river Seversky Donets plans to build a crossing.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is conducting active hostilities in the Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Kurakhiv directions.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers plan to resume offensive operations in the direction of Yampil - Siversk with the forcing of the river Seversky Donets. In particular, in a certain area, there is a concentration of special equipment for guiding the pontoon-bridge crossing. To strengthen the grouping of troops and intensify the offensive, the occupiers are transferring additional units.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired on our troops.

In Mariupol, the enemy is taking measures to restore the port. In particular, conducts demining of port infrastructure.

In the South Buz and Tavriya directions, the occupiers focused their main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers, conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment of positions, and logistical support of troops.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Mykolayiv directions, the enemy does not stop artillery shelling of units of our troops. There is an additional deployment of barrel and jet artillery units.

Ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the enemy in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas perform tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities, reconnaissance, and fire support in the coastal direction.

Russian invaders continue to use terror tactics against Ukrainian civilians in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, they prevent the evacuation of people from the Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine and the opening of humanitarian corridors for the import of food, medicine, and evacuation of the elderly, sick, and children.

"Eleven enemy attacks have been repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions alone in the past 24 hours, eight tanks, three artillery systems, ten units of armored combat vehicles, three special armored vehicles, and six units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed.

The Air Force's air defense units hit two operational-tactical UAVs, and the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile units destroyed one UAV, a cruise missile, and hit one target of an as yet unidentified type (probably a helicopter), "the General Staff said.