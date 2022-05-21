Over 400 people, including 46 children, were taken from Mariupol to filtration camps in day, - Andriushchenko

During the day, 416 people were taken from Mariupol to the filtration camp, including 46 children.

As Censor.NET reports, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko reports about it.

People were taken to a filtration camp in the village of Bezymenne, Novoazovsk district. After that, 512 people were deported to Russia after filtering.

"We are currently establishing a route from the railway station in Taganrog. We are working on ways to return Mariupol residents home through friendly countries from Russia," Andryushchenko said.

