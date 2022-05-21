As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 232 children were lost, more than 430 - were wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 662 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, 232 children were killed and more than 430 injured.

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General reports about it in Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 145, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 102, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 48, Luhansk - 48, Mykolaiv - 45, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region. - 15 ", - noted in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Read more: Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and "Smerch". Children died, - National police. PHOTO