Rada will not consider deprivation of citizenship for leaving Ukraine, - Sovgirya
Parliamentarians are revoking signatures on bill №7381, which proposes to deprive Ukrainian citizenship of those conscripts who left the country and did not return within a month.
The representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court Olga Sovgirya reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.
"Bill 7381 on deprivation of citizenship for non-return from abroad, registered in parliament the other day, will not be considered. Colleagues are withdrawing their signatures under the bill.
She explained to her colleagues why the bill could not be passed. "The balance between public demand and the Constitution has been restored," she said.
