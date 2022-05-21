Because of attacks by occupiers per day in Kharkiv and area 20 people are wounded, 66-year-old woman was lost, - Synehubiv

The Russian occupiers continue to fire on Kharkiv and the region, injuring 20 people and killing a woman.

The head of regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers fired from multiple launch rocket systems at Oleksiyivka and Saltivka. In the evening, pavilions of one of the city's markets were on fire due to ammunition.



Ammunition was hit in the region in Derhachi, Malaya Danylivka, Chuhuiv district, Tsyrkuny - rescuers put out fires in private households, "the statement reads.

Also, a missile strike by the occupiers actually destroyed the Lozova House of Culture.

"At night, the occupiers fired on the Zolochiv community, was burning houses.

In total per day as a result of the Russian aggression - 20 wounded: Kharkiv - 2; Lozova - 8, Shevchenkove - 6; Donets, Balakliia community - 1; Ruski Tyshky - 1, Dergachi - 2. Unfortunately, a 66-year-old woman died in Dergachi. In the Kharkiv region, the enemy is trying to keep the occupied frontiers. The hottest in the Izyum direction. But our fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold their positions and do not allow the enemy to move forward," Synehubiv summed up.

See more: Consequences of occupants' missile strike on Palace of Culture in Lozova.. PHOTOS