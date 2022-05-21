Ukraine's victory will definitely be in battle, and end of war - at negotiating table - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the option of ending the war with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in an interview on the occasion of the third anniversary of the inauguration.

"Victory will be very difficult. It will be bloody, it will definitely be in battle. But the end will definitely be in diplomacy. Because there are some things that we will not be able to finish except at the negotiating table.

Because we want everything back. And Russia does not want to give anything away. That is why the ending will be such," the President said.

