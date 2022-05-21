No European country would be able to cope with Russian army - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyш appreciated Europe's ability to repel the Russian occupiers.

He said this in an interview with reporters on the occasion of the third anniversary of the inauguration, Censor.NET reports.

"In terms of the volume of forces used by Russia, even reserves ... I think that no European country would be able to cope today," the president said.

According to the head of state, the West offered to dig trenches, and Ukraine asked for weapons.

"It is impossible to win the war with a shovel. Some of our partners even before the war offered us to dig trenches, and we asked for weapons," he added.

