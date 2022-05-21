Result and assessment of what we are doing can be said after end of war, - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that it will be possible to assess the actions of the authorities during the war after the end of hostilities.

He stated this in an interview with Ukrainian media, Censor.NET reports.

"It's hard for me to talk about myself or my steps, you need to evaluate any result when you reach the end.

If we talk about the war. We need to get to the end of what happened and how it is happening now," he said.

The head of state stressed that the deoccupied Kyiv region says that life has returned completely, but there is a war in Ukraine.

"Therefore, the result and assessment of what we are doing, how it started, and how it will end can be said only when the war is over," Zelenskyi concluded.

