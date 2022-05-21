Zelenska said she had not seen her husband for 2.5 months

The couple Volodymyr and Olena Zelensky have not seen each other for 2.5 months after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She told about it on air of a telemarathon, reports Censor.NET with reference to "Ukrinform".

According to the first lady, two and a half months of the war they only talked to him on the phone.

"No one will take my husband away, not even the war. But yes, he lives at work. We don't see him," Zelenska said.

Olena Zelenska thanked journalists for the opportunity to see her husband.

"This is such a great opportunity to drink tea together. The magic of television. Thank you very much for that," she told the organizers of the telethon.

Watch more: Ukraine celebrates Vyshyvanka Day. ВIДЕО

"I can't say that our family has changed a lot. We are holding on. Everything is fine. Our family is the same. Unfortunately, we can't sit down, have dinner with the whole family, and discuss all matters. We are waiting, like everyone else," she added.