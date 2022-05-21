ENG
Biden has signed bill to provide Ukraine with $ 40 billion - White House

US President Joe Biden has signed a bill to provide $ 40 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The American leader signed the bill today, May 21.

It is specified that the law "On additional allocations to Ukraine for 2022" provides additional emergency funding for the current financial year, which will be sent to US federal agencies to respond to the situation in Ukraine and to provide assistance to the Ukrainian people.

