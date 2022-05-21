7 565 64
Biden has signed bill to provide Ukraine with $ 40 billion - White House
US President Joe Biden has signed a bill to provide $ 40 billion in aid to Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the White House.
The American leader signed the bill today, May 21.
It is specified that the law "On additional allocations to Ukraine for 2022" provides additional emergency funding for the current financial year, which will be sent to US federal agencies to respond to the situation in Ukraine and to provide assistance to the Ukrainian people.
