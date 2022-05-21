Every third high-rise building in Kharkiv was destroyed or damaged due to shelling of Russian Federation, - Terekhov

As a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv, civilian infrastructure was significantly damaged. Almost 30% of high-rise buildings were destroyed or damaged.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in an interview with ZN.UA, Censor.NET reports.

"In Kharkiv, more than 100 destroyed schools, 69 kindergartens, hospitals, maternity hospitals, housing, substations, transport, roads," Terekhov said.

According to him, about 30% of residential high-rise buildings were also affected by the shelling.

"We have 8,000 residential high-rises, of which about 30% have been destroyed to some extent. We will restore some of them with new technologies. I am strongly against the old panel construction technologies because they are outdated. Many things will have to be built from scratch," he said. Terekhov.

He reminded that British architect and designer of Apple Park Norman Foster is working on a new master plan for Kharkiv.

"It will be a unique project, there will be many new and interesting - solutions, highways, parks, new neighborhoods and road logistics. We are lucky to work with Lord Foster, he designed the Apple Tower. We will have our downtown, our city center, there will be many I really want Kharkiv to have a new and modern architecture that would qualitatively distinguish our city from others. If we talk about residential neighborhoods, now they should be not as Soviet, but above all comfortable, convenient, environmentally friendly, safe and beautiful" said Terekhov.

He did not rule out that "patronage" over the restoration of Kharkiv could take not one but several countries, as it will require very significant financial resources.

Terekhov also categorically opposed the construction of temporary housing.

"My clear position is that when people start talking about temporary housing, I am always against it. We should only build permanent housing, because the experience of 2014 taught us. At that time, together with the German government, we were building container houses for IDPs for three years, and people still live in them ... there is nothing more permanent than temporary. I am categorically against the construction of temporary housing in Kharkiv. There should be exclusively stationary houses with bomb shelters, with underground parking lots, there should be energy saving systems. We must pay attention to architecture, move away from Soviet boxes. That people wanted to live in new buildings, that they were proud of the residential district and didn't leave", Terekhov told.