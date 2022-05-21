ENG
Please do not distribute videos with Azovstal defenders published by Russian propagandists, Mariupol City Council

Mariupol authorities are asking not to distribute videos of Azovstal defenders shot by Russian propagandists.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the City Council.

"We appeal to the representatives of the Ukrainian media. Please do not distribute video materials shot by Russian propagandists, which depict Ukrainian heroic defenders of Mariupol, who left the territory of Azovstal.

Let's respect our heroes and not play along with the occupiers by spreading hostile materials," the statement said.

