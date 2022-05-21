From meeting in "Ramstein" format we expect positive attitude to supply of MLRS volley fire systems, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects from the online meeting of defense ministers of more than 40 countries, which will take place on Monday, a decision to transfer to Ukraine US multiple rocket launchers MLRS.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, he stated this during a joint briefing with the Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa.

"Such meetings are a positive result… We expect a positive supply of MLRS. I have no secrets. We appeal to all countries to supply MLRS systems, through which Ukraine will be able to take the initiative and liberate its territory," said the head of state.

Zelensky appealed to representatives of countries that are afraid to provide Ukraine with appropriate weapons, allegedly because of the possible use of it to attack Russia. Zelensky reminded that Ukrainians are waging war on their territory.

"If someone from European countries is accustomed to the fact that Donbas is an occupied territory of Russia, I want to say that it is not a very good habit. This is our territory," said the President.

Zelensky also said that Russia is blackmailing the world at various levels through the transfer of MLRS systems to Ukraine.

