ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5466 visitors online
News War
6 591 1

Six people were injured as result of missile strike in Rivne region, - Koval

Six people were injured in an enemy missile strike on a military infrastructure facility in the Rivne region.

The chairman of regional Military administration Vitaly Koval reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"There are no casualties, six people were injured, they were treated in medical institutions of the region. The condition of the victims is stable," the official said.

Koval called on the residents of Rivne region to refrain from participating in mass events for the next 24 hours due to the threat of repeated missile strikes.

See more: Burial of 6 Russian servicemen, including Lieutenant Colonel Gerasimov, found in Zolochiv district in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (12925) victims (968) Rivnenska region (122)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 