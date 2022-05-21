Six people were injured as result of missile strike in Rivne region, - Koval
Six people were injured in an enemy missile strike on a military infrastructure facility in the Rivne region.
The chairman of regional Military administration Vitaly Koval reported about it, Censor.NET informs.
"There are no casualties, six people were injured, they were treated in medical institutions of the region. The condition of the victims is stable," the official said.
Koval called on the residents of Rivne region to refrain from participating in mass events for the next 24 hours due to the threat of repeated missile strikes.
