Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 600 pm on 21.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 600 pm on 21.05.2022

"87 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. The greatest activity of the enemy continues to be concentrated in the Eastern Operational Zone.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired on the settlements of Semenivka, Bleshnya, and Hirsk in the Chernihiv region. He fired missiles at targets in Zhytomyr and Poltava regions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to fight to hold the occupied frontiers. In order to prevent our troops from reaching the state border, he launched air strikes and fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Chornohlazivka, Prudyanka, Dementiivka, and Ternova.

Occupation forces are preparing to resume the offensive in the Slaviansk direction. During the day, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha and Dovhenke in the Kharkiv region.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops and reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region. He inflicted fire on all weapons, including aircraft, on positions of the Defense Forces and civilian targets along the line of contact. In addition, he struck airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Vrubivka, Luhansk region and Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to prepare for the offensive in the Lyman direction. With the support of aircraft and artillery, he carried out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Lypove, Vasylivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, and was unsuccessful. Inflicted an air strike on the settlement of Mykilske, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhia directions. He carried out shelling of civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Vremivka, Donetsk region, Olhivske, Zatyshshya, Gulyay-Pole, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka and Kamyanske, Zaporizhia region.

The occupiers did not carry out active hostilities in the South Bug area. The main efforts were focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers, conducting reconnaissance and activities on the engineering equipment of the positions. Mortar and artillery shelling of settlements directly adjacent to the line of contact continues.

The Command of the Occupying Troops of the Russian Federation continues to carry out covert mobilization measures in order to replace servicemen who have suffered casualties outside the territory of Ukraine. Work is underway to attract to the ranks of the armed forces of the aggressor's troops persons who are temporarily occupied by the occupiers of Ukraine. To strengthen the groups, the enemy forms reserves from the 36th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District and actively uses military transport aircraft to transfer manpower and logistics to the areas bordering Ukraine.

At the same time, the occupying power is working on the so-called "nationalization" of telecommunications companies. The enemy suffers numerous losses in the war on the territory of Ukraine. Defenders of the State continue to heroically defend our land.

Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.