Kremlin is spreading fake that foreign companies continue to do business in Russia - CCD

Russian propaganda spreads the fake that foreign companies continue to do business in Russia and are looking for ways to circumvent restrictions to trade with the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports in a telegram.

For example, Russian propagandists say that "about 400 foreign companies have left Russia. Some have been caused by sanctions and logistics problems. Foreign companies are looking for ways to circumvent restrictions to trade with Russia."

All reports of Russian propaganda are based on the assumption that foreign companies will be rebranded or set up "gray schemes" for the import of products, and the usual goods will return to stores.

"In fact, international companies seek to maintain their reputation and avoid sanctions. That is why they uncompromisingly comply with domestic law," the statement said.

According to the CCD, analysts of international consulting companies allow retail purchases of foreign goods that can be made by Russian consumers in other countries. However, there is no question of trade or supply of goods to the sanctioned country.