Moscow is studying possibility of exchanging Medvedchuk for Ukrainian prisoners of war
Moscow intends to study the possibility of exchanging Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine, for Ukrainian prisoners.
According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Russian Interfax, this was announced by Leonid Slutsky, a member of the negotiation process, head of the State Duma on International Affairs, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia party.
"We will study the possibility of exchanging Medvedchuk for the Azov people. Not us, the LDPR, but those people in Moscow who have such authority," Slutsky said Saturday at a press conference in Donetsk, answering a related question.
