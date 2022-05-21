In Eastern direction destroyed 28 occupants, 1 IFV, 1 artillery system, 1 mortar, - OTG "East"
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East"
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Operational and tactical group "East".
The report notes: "Today, May 21, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 28; IFV - 1; artillery systems - 1; mortars - 1; ATT - 1."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password