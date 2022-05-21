ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
In Eastern direction destroyed 28 occupants, 1 IFV, 1 artillery system, 1 mortar, - OTG "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East"

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Operational and tactical group "East".

The report notes: "Today, May 21, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 28; IFV - 1; artillery systems - 1; mortars - 1; ATT - 1."

Read more: Up to 40 occupants, 2 tanks, 2 armored personnel carriers were destroyed in Eastern direction on May 19, - OC "East"

