Since beginning of this day in Donbass, 9 enemy attacks were repelled, 21 units of occupant equipment and one "Orlan-10" type drone were destroyed, - JFO press center

As of 9 p.m. on May 21, Ukrainian soldiers from the Joint Force grouping had repulsed 9 enemy attacks. Fighting with the occupant continues in 4 more locations.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

It is noted that the enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems along the entire defense strip, and is launching missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

The occupants shelled more than 40 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging more than 30 civilian objects from them: 13 residential buildings, 4 factories, a research and production facility, an institute of foreign languages, a railway station, a music school, two fire and rescue units, a section of a gas pipeline, a high-voltage power grid line, a cemetery, and a number of household and storage facilities. At least seven civilians were killed and seven others injured as a result of this shelling in Donetsk region alone. Data for the Luhansk region is being verified.

Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 5 tanks; 4 artillery systems; 10 units of armored combat vehicles; 2 enemy vehicles.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down one "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicle.