Russian occupants shelled village of Bilozerka in Kherson region - 3 civilians were killed

On May 21, between 6 and 7 p.m., Russian soldiers shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region.

According to Censor.NEТ, locals reported three deaths to Suspilne.

"We heard two attacks. The gas pipes were broken. It happened in the area of Khersonska and Soborna Streets," residents of the settlement said.

Among the killed are teenagers - a boy and a girl and a teacher. Three people are known to have been injured.

"Dasha Golik, an English teacher, was killed. I know exactly for a girl of 12, she was wounded," a local resident told to Suspilne.

Right after the shelling, about half an hour later, according to eyewitnesses, a film crew arrived: "The so-called international press arrived. And now these bastards (it's hard to find other words) are shooting their own movie," said a resident of the settlement.

The inhabitants of Komishany also heard the blasts around 6 p.m. and say "it flew from the direction of Hola Prystaniya and fell somewhere near Bilozerna.

It is not yet known how many people were killed or injured. The information is being specified.

