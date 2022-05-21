On May 21, 3 cruise missiles "Kalibr" fired by Rashists from Black Sea were destroyed - AFU Air Forces

On May 21, the AFU air defense forces destroyed three cruise missiles and one enemy drone.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Air Forces of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The Rashists once again struck Ukrainian territory from the Black Sea with "Kalibr" cruise missiles. Two missiles were intercepted and destroyed in the sky by Air Force fighters and another by a unit of anti-aircraft missile troops in the Vinnitsa region.

In addition, the air defense unit of the Ground Forces shot down the "Orlan-10" UAV in the Eastern direction," reads the report.

In addition, once again the AFU strike aviation successfully worked. At least 12 units of the occupants' military equipment were destroyed, including two heavy flamethrower systems of the "Solntsepek" type.

