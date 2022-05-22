On April 21, 29 Russians, 1 tank, 2 SAU and large-caliber "Giatsint" gun were destroyed in Southern direction - OС "South"

On the line of contact in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, the enemy continues to conduct combat operations along the lines it occupies and improve the fortification of its positions.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Operational Command "South".

The report notes: "The enemy did not create new strike groups and did not conduct active offensive operations. Instead, it conducted aerial reconnaissance of our positions, but as punishment for this it lost an "Orlan-10" reconnaissance drone by an accurate shot of our fighters. The same fate was suffered by a cruise missile sent before dawn to the Odessa region.

A fire raid by our units covered the control and observation post of one of the enemy strike formations in the Kherson region. Control of enemy units was lost.

Read more: In Southern direction on May 16, 29 occupants, SAM "Arrow", 1 tank were destroyed - OC "South"

Overall, during the day, as a result of the missile and artillery activity of our units supported by aviation, the enemy lost 29 Rashists, an upgraded T-72B3 tank, the "Msta-S" self-propelled howitzer and other armored vehicles.

But very symbolically on the grave of the plans of the enemy our guys "laid" two "flowers" - a large-caliber cannon "Giatsint " and self-propelled high-powered gun "Peony".

Not succeeding in combat, the enemy in the occupied territories tries to keep the civilians down in order to create for their leaders and commanders a picture of the local population's enjoyment of the "Russian world".

Read more: Enemy struck missile strike on Odesa region from Black Sea, - operational command "South"

Conscious civilians try to evacuate from under Rashist rule and shelling, not wanting to be a living cover for the occupants. In turn, the occupants, having imposed severe restrictions on departures from the territory under their control, enrich themselves at checkpoints by offering a pass for $1,000 or the equivalent. But even then, they insidiously open fire.

In the border area in the Odessa region, border control measures have been strengthened, but they have been introduced as part of martial law, to ensure reliable protection of the state border and to prevent its violation. This will not affect the livelihood of law-abiding citizens.

The restriction regimes concern, among other things, additional checks of persons for compliance with the purpose of travel and stay in the vicinity of the border.

Six large landing ships and two cruise missile carriers continue to maneuver in the Black Sea - in readiness to use more than half a dozen murderous shells. With guns blazing, they are holding up a blockade of Ukrainian ports and civilian shipping. The impudent occupiers, through open communication and maritime security channels, call the waters around Snake Island their territorial sea, warning foreign ships of the danger of their approach.

See more: From enemy rocket fire across Odesa region funnel with diameter of 12 meters was formed, - OC "South". PHOTOS