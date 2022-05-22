Partisans helped AFU to destroy occupants' artillery systems in Zaporizhzhya region, - RMA

Ukrainian defenders together with partisans destroyed several enemy artillery systems in the Zaporizhzhya region.

This is stated by Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Thanks to coordinated actions with partisans, Ukrainian riflemen destroyed several artillery systems of the Russian army.

The invaders responded to these defeats by reinforcing control at checkpoints and checking not only private cars but also public transport in Melitopol," the report said.

