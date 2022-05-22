Occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhya region at night, there are injured citizens - RMA
Russian troops launched missiles at a village in the Vilnyansk district at night.
This is stated by Zaporizhzhya Regional Militart Administration, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Today, May 22, around 02:44 Russian troops launched missiles at the civilian infrastructure of one of the villages in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhya region. Currently, the relevant services are working at the scene. It is preliminary established that there are injured citizens".
The explosions heard by the residents of Zaporizhzhya at night were the sounds of this shelling," the RMA noted.
