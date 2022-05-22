Risk of conflict between world states has increased, - head of U.S. Army Chiefs of Staff, Milley

The head of the U.S. Army Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said on Saturday that the risk of serious conflict between major nations has increased. The United States is entering a world that is becoming more unstable.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Fox News.

He stressed that the world "has the potential for serious international conflict between great nations.

"We now face two world states, Russia and China. Each of these countries has significant military capabilities and is unrelenting in its determination to change the current rules-based order," Milley said.

