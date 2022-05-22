Such operations have never happened in human history - Biletsky on garrison support in Mariupol

The commander of the "Azov" regiment, Andrii Biletsky, noted the exceptional heroism of helicopter crews who delivered reinforcements, weapons, medicine, and other necessities to defenders of Russian-blockaded Mariupol.

This was stated by Biletsky in an іnterview for "Ukranian truth", іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

According to the regiment commander, there were more than 5 attempts to overturn aid to Azovstal defenders and the absolute majority, except for the last two, were successful.

Biletsky told several episodes of the heroic air break of the Russian blockade of Mariupol, noting that you cannot see such a thing even in the movies.

"That is, at first everything was fine. And by the end it is clear that the enemy is developing, watching, he understands that helicopters are breaking through to Mariupol. In these attempts we must first of all highlight the heroism and maximum professionalism of Ukrainian pilots. In none of the "Black Hawk Downs" (British-American historical war drama directed by Ridley Scott - ed.) have the Americans ever allowed themselves to enter more than a hundred kilometers into a deeply echeloned air defense system while patrolling enemy fighters in the air. There has never been such an operation in the history of mankind," Biletsky noted.

According to him, the special operation was planned and conducted under the auspices of the General Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

Biletsky says that his role was to organize the airborne troops. According to the commander, 72 Azov fighters were transferred by helicopters to reinforce the defense of the city.

One of the first people to be overturned by helicopter in Mariupol was an Azov "Celt", he unfortunately died the next day.

"He died the way he wanted to, by the way. He told many friends: 'I want to die at home'. And he died on the next street from the house where he was born and grew up. He died right in the heart of his small motherland," said Beletsky.

Separately, the commander of "Azov" noted the medics. "On the last flight in the helicopter the doctors agreed to fly. It was a nurse, an anesthesiologist, two surgeons - a total of five representatives of medical personnel, civilians. These are people from the city of Dnipro. I think that sooner or later we can say the names of these people. They are really heroes for me", - said Biletsky.

According to him, it was hard for everyone to fly, but hardest for the first one and those who already knew that the Russians had calculated the flight path and positioned air defense equipment accordingly.

"They flew with the clear understanding that the probability (of getting killed) was just enormous. But they flew because they understood that our people were dying there," the Azov commander stressed.

As for the story of the commander of the first helicopter crew, Beletsky notes the following: "Perhaps after the war or even during the war it will be filmed. It's a story for a movie. But let this man tell it himself. It should be told by the officer, the pilot. And he has a story to tell. He is alive and well."