Russia probably transferred single group of BMPT "Terminator" to Severodonetsk - British intelligence

Russia probably transferred the only active group of BMPT "Terminator" tanks to the Severodonetsk direction.

This is stated by UK intelligence, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Their presence indicates that the Central Group of Forces (CGF), which is the only unit that deployed this vehicle, was involved in this attack," the intelligence service reported.

It is noted that Russia developed the "Terminator" after realizing the need to provide special protection for the main battle tanks that were used during military operations in Afghanistan and Chechnya.

