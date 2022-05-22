In Izyum region occupants are preparing for new offensive. Enemy continues shelling Kharkiv and region, - Synehubiv

In the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders continued shelling the city of Kharkiv and the region's population centers.

This was stated in Telegram-channel of the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, as a result of the shelling of Saltivka, 5 civilians were injured. The occupiers also fired on Loziv district, the village of Shevchenkove and Chuguiv districts - 3 wounded. 3 more wounded in the city of Dergachi.

"Fighting continues in the region. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, as in previous days, is focused on maintaining the occupied borders and preventing further advance of the Armed Forces.

In the Izyum region, the Russian occupiers are preparing to resume the offensive and are shelling the settlements of Virnopillya, Dibrivne and Dovgenke. But our Armed Forces of Ukraine hold their positions and do not allow the enemy to advance," Synehubiv said.

"Once again, I urge everyone to be as careful as possible, to respond to alarms. We believe in our Armed Forces of Ukraine, Victory is behind us!" He said.

