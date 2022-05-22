Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 29,050 people, 204 aircraft, 170 helicopters, 1,285 tanks and 3,141 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian troops that have invaded Ukraine continue to suffer casualties. As of the morning of May 22, enemy personnel losses stood at approximately 29,050.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of AFU General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from 24.02 to 22.05 are approximate:

personnel - about 29050 (+200) eliminated,

tanks - 1,285 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3141 (+25) units

artillery systems - 599 (+3) units,

MLRS - 201 (+0) units,

Anti-aircraft systems - 93 (+0) units,

aircraft - 204 (+0) units,

helicopters - 170 (+1) units,

operational-tactical UAVs - 470 (+8),

cruise missiles - 107 (+3),

ships/boats - 13 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tankers - 2,194 (+16) units

special equipment - 43 (+0).

"The biggest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Bakhmut direction. The data are being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.