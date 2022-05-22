Collaborator Shevchik was blown up in Energodar, he was wounded

The door to the entrance door of the self-proclaimed "chairman of the national administration" of Energodar Andrei Shevchik blew up in Energodar. The collaborator himself was wounded.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Mayor Dmytro Orlov.

"Internet resources are spreading information about the explosion that occurred in the morning of May 22 in Energodar on Kurchatov Street. All the circumstances of the incident are being clarified, but we have an exact confirmation that the self-proclaimed head of the "national administration" Shevchik and his guards were injured in the explosion. They were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees of severity.

None of the residents of the entrance hall were injured in the explosion. From this we can make the obvious conclusion that the collaborator was waited for and hit accurately and precisely", - says the report.

Earlier, local media reported that the door to the entrance of the house where the Russian military protégé, "mayor," and Opposition Platform deputy Andrei Shevchik lives was blown up.

According to unconfirmed information, he was wounded and is in hospital.

