Since beginning of Russian invasion, more than 3600 civilian objects have been damaged or destroyed in Mykolayiv region

Since the start of full-scale warfare, Russian occupants have damaged or destroyed more than 3600 civilian objects in Mykolaiv region. Most of them are housing facilities.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

As of May 22, 3,617 civilian objects were partially or completely damaged in Mykolaiv region, including:

residential facilities - 2,571;

medical facilities - 33;

educational institutions - 190;

cultural institutions - 86;

objects of industrial enterprises - 35;

life support facilities: gas - 145, electricity - 284, water - 16, heat - 53;

other non-military facilities - 204.





At present, a total of 3,585 consumers are without gas supply. Currently, there is no electricity, water supply and drainage in 92 settlements of the region.

