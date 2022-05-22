Sappers of National Guard deactivated about 10 thousand explosive objects in Kyiv region, - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Sappers of the National Guard are constantly demining the Kyiv region.
This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to communication department of Ministry of Internal Affairs.
As noted, they have already found and destroyed about 10,000 explosive objects.
On some days, sappers find several hundred dangerous munitions left behind by the Russian occupiers. Among the discoveries are shells banned by the Geneva Convention.
