Council extended martial law and term of general mobilization until August 23

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the martial law in the country for 90 days until August 23, 2022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

320 people's deputies voted for this decision.

Also, in accordance with the Presidential Decree, the term of general mobilization has been extended until August 23.

