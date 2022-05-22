Council extended martial law and term of general mobilization until August 23
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the martial law in the country for 90 days until August 23, 2022.
As reported by Censor.NET.
320 people's deputies voted for this decision.
Also, in accordance with the Presidential Decree, the term of general mobilization has been extended until August 23.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password