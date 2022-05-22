ENG
After Bucha, Borodyanka and Mariupol, you can't have anything to do with Russia, - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that after the war crimes of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine, no dealings can be made with the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the State Special Communications Service reports.

Duda stressed that after Bucha, Borodianka, and Mariupol, no business can be dealt with Russia.

According to the President of Poland, Ukrainian citizens who found themselves in Poland as a result of hostilities in Ukraine are guests of his country.

