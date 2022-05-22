For days 245 people were taken out of filtration camps near Mariupol to Russia, deportation gains speed, - Andryushchenko
The deportation of Ukrainians from Mariupol and nearby filtration camps is gaining momentum.
As Censor.NET informs about it with reference to Telegram channel of the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko.
"Mariupol. Deportation. Yesterday 313 people, including 55 children, were deported from Mariupol to the filtration camp in Bezymenne.
From the filtration point in the village. Nikolske deported 70 people to Russia, including 12 children.
From the filtration point with. 175 people, including 17 children, were deported to Russia.
Deportation is gaining momentum. We are recording a direct deportation from Nikolske to Russia, which has not happened before. We believe that this is due to the actual closure of the evacuation route to Zaporizhia, "Andryushchenko said.
