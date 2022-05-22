Some Belarusian servicemen are fighting in Ukraine as part of Russian military units

Belarus is burying military national armed forces that have signed contracts with Russian PMCs and participated in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In several settlements of Belarus, the funerals of the military took place, who agreed to sign contracts with Russian APCs. In particular, mourning for the deceased contract soldier took place in the town of Maryina Gorka, Minsk region (based on 5 separate special brigade). A retired officer and a former contract soldier were buried in Osipovichi, Mogilev Region (based on 51 mixed artillery groups)," the statement said.

The intelligence service notes that participation in the war against Ukraine is generally unpopular with the Belarusian military. However, it is known about cases of voluntary signing of contracts with various Russian PMCs.

See more: Army of Russian Federation destroyed or damaged 353 objects of cultural heritage, most - in Kharkiv region, - Tkachenko. INFOGRAPHICS

"The main motive for this is the money promised for participation in hostilities on Ukrainian territory. But after a series of funerals and news of the 'missing', the number of people willing to try their luck has decreased," the intelligence said.