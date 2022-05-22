Russian occupiers are holding head of village in Kharkiv region, Turbab, for four days, - Synehubiv

The Russian occupiers detained Halina Turbaba, the head of the Dvorychansk village, and did not release her for four days.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv told about it on May 22, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne. According to him, until recently there was a connection with the village head.

"Before she was detained by the Russians, she had been under arrest for, say, four days. This is an occupied territory," the HRMA chairman said.

All such cases are reported by the local authorities to the Office of the President of Ukraine and the relevant ministry for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to Sinegubov, the authorities are trying to keep in touch with the mayors and elders who remained in the occupied territories. "There are a lot of territories where there is no connection. In some places they go to the territory where you can call," said the head of the administration.

During such communication, government officials report on the situation at the front and warn local governments against cooperating with the occupiers.

"We are talking about the prospects, how they should now organize this or that work on the ground, what should be refrained from in order not to fall under the signs of a criminal offense of" Treason "," said Synehubiv.

