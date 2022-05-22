In Transnistria, Russian military was tasked with restoring airfields and equipment in Tiraspol

In the so-called Transnistria, the Russian military was tasked with restoring a military airfield and equipment in Tiraspol.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Odesa regional state administration Maksym Marchenko reports about it on Telegram channel.

"According to available information in Transnistria, the Russian contingent was tasked with rebuilding the military airfield and equipment in Tiraspol. But it seems that for many years in Transnistria, all that Russian troops have done is drink all the remnants of military equipment. Therefore, it turned out that there was nothing to restore. At the same time, according to the documents, all spare parts were available, "the statement said.

Marchenko noted that the next attempts of the Russians to aggravate the situation in the region were destroyed due to the usual corruption and negligence of local officials. "We wish them to continue to destroy their own army from within. And in the meantime we will work together to win."