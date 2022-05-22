For us, people and government of Poland are more than neighbors - Kuleba
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked the Polish people and authorities for what they are doing for Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET, he posted it on his Twitter.
Kuleba said: "The people and government of Poland have proved more than their neighbors. Dear Poles, you are the ones whom Ukrainians trust to take care of their families when they go to the forefront. This is the highest and most valuable trust. We will always remember what you did for us".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password