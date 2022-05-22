Enemy doesn't stop conducting offensive actions in Eastern operational zone, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on May 22.

The statement reads: "Eighty-eight days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue.

The enemy doesn't stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone and launching missiles and airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus perform tasks to cover the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The threat of air and missile strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy is tightening control over the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy is conducting demonstration actions to prevent the movement of our troops' reserves to the Eastern Operational Zone. Continues shelling of settlements and civilian infrastructure in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is carrying out systematic artillery shelling of the positions of our troops. To increase the efficiency of the transfer of troops and cargo, measures are being taken to restore the railway infrastructure in the area of ​​Kupyansk.

The enemy did not take any active action in the Kharkiv direction during the day. Strengthened the police and administrative regime in the temporarily occupied territories.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers focused their efforts on creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive. The shelling of settlements along the line of contact continued. In some areas, they tried to conduct reconnaissance by fighting, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops and reach the administrative borders of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired on the settlements of Lyman, Zakitne, Ozerne, and Dibrova. They continued to fire on the positions of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy fought in the area of ​​the settlement of Prudivka. The occupying forces also tried to launch an offensive to capture the village of Oleksandrivka but were unsuccessful.

From mortars and artillery, the enemy continued to shell the positions of the Defense Forces along the line of contact in this direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery, the occupiers tried to improve the tactical position of their units. They fought in the settlements of Toshkivka, Komyshuvakha, Trypillya, and Vasylivka.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia directions, a decrease in the intensity of hostilities is recorded. The enemy regroups to strengthen certain areas.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. Continues to build a second line of defense. Strengthens the artillery group and increases the air defense system.

In the Bessarabian direction, in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, the situation remains tense. Personnel of units of the operational group of Russian troops continues to be on high alert. The main efforts of the occupiers are to keep weapons and military equipment ready for use. The inspection of local armed groups was carried out.

In the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov, enemy naval groups continue to carry out tasks to isolate combat areas and block civilian shipping."