As result of missile strike on Malin, one person was killed - RMA

One person was killed in a rocket attack on the town of Malyn in the Zhytomyr region.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by the head of the Zhytomyr Military-Civil Administration Vitaliy Bunechko in a comment to Suspilne.

The official stressed that the information about the death of one person is preliminary, as rescuers continue to dismantle the debris.

"So far I can't say anything more specific, except that the information about one victim has already been confirmed. The attack on Malyn is very similar to the one on May 20. There was a fire at the scene, it was extinguished here - closer to seven o'clock in the evening. As for the damage, an expert group is working on the spot. In fact, the houses of those people who had just started repairing them and smashed the windows were damaged again," Bunechko said.

